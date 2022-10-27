UrduPoint.com

PNCA Playing Active Role For Highlighting Atrocities, Tyranny, Human Rights Violation In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, has organized a series of activities here on Thursday 27th October to mark Black Day when Indian Security Forces illegally entered the occupied the Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it seventy six (76) years ago when the Muslim majority living in Jammu and Kashmir was ready to affiliate with Pakistan.

The PNCA was playing an active role in highlighting the atrocities, tyranny and human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the need to hold referendum as per resolutions of United Nations.

The activities included various programs such as puppet show, stage play, violin performance on Kashmiri song, Mime Show, speeches and tableau presented by school children.

On the occasion, National Puppet Theatre and Children Art Workshop has first time presented a special theme Puppet show with reference to Black Day wherein skit, a brief history through dialogues of the puppet characters and a story of a child is presented who is keen to get education with firm determination to get freedom from oppression and tyranny of Indian security forces, lost his eyesight after pallet guns fired by Indian security forces hits his eyes but still he retreats his determination to win over tyrannies and barbarism.

The puppet show was highly applauded by the Audience.

The PNCA also presented stage play based on the theme of regular curfew in IIOJK, urge of Kashmiri young generation to promote peace in the world and get freedom from tyranny of Indian Security Forces and ban on Media in IIOJK.

The stage play directed by Waqar Azeem was highly acclaimed and big round of applauses were earned by the performers of the stage play who portrayed miserable lives of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IIOJK.

School Children from Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), G-6/2, Al-Siddique School System and Buraq School System presented speeches and tableau to mark Kashmir Black Day.

At the end of the program, a mime show based on song "zulm bhi rahay aur amn bhi ho" was presented by PNCA's National Performing Art Group.

Ms. Salma Khan while hosting the program, highlighted the history of Kashmir Issue with context to illegal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Government and its security forces, role of Burhan Hani in raising the voice of youth at international level to give them right of self determination through referendum as per UNO resolutions and finally his voice was silenced by Indian forces.

To coincide various activities to mark Black Day, the PNCA's Visual Arts Division has displayed a photographic exhibition in its National Art Gallery.

