PNCA postpones its Annual Festival 2020 events amid 2nd wave of Covid-19

With regards to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the capital,the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced to postpone its Annual Festival 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :With regards to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the capital,the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced to postpone its Annual Festival 2020. Talking to an official of PNCA on Monday, he told that in response to government's decision of refraining from public gatherings, they had postponed its Annual Festival keeping in view the serious health risks the corona virus threat was posing to its audience, artists and management.

Cultural activities were amongst the most affected by the current pandemic.

Therefore, in orde to safeguard the health of its audience including the staff, the management of PNCA has decided to cancel all events until further instructions/orders were issued by the government.

The council hoped that the concerned artists and guests would understand the delay.