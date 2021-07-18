UrduPoint.com
PNCA Postpones Its Talent Hunt Music Audition Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed 'talent hunt music audition' competition and its results.

This was announced by the PNCA in its statement. The PNCA also appealed to the aspiring participants of the talent hunt programme to pray for the early recovery of Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, she has been progressively recovering. We would like to appeal everyone to continue keeping her in your prayers", the PNCA said.

She was seriously injured in a road accident the other day at Panjgur National Highway.

