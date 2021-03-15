UrduPoint.com
PNCA Postpones Many Programs Due To Third Wave Of Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PNCA postpones many programs due to third wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed many of its programs due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic while the rest are shifted to outdoor venues.

"We will have limited audience and strict SOPs", said a statement issued by PNCA.

All of the events will be streamed live on our Facebook Page so people can enjoy them while sitting at home.

The following project time were revised including concert of Ustad Raza Ali Khan (Classical) - 6 pm at PNCA courtyard, Youth Drama Festival 15th-19th March 2021 - 10:00 am - 11:30 am, 04:00 pm - 05:30 pm, Bethak with Syed Farooq Qaiser - 17th March 2021 - 11:00 am. And Nowruz Celebrations - 20th March 2021 - 6:30 pm.

The online programs of PNCA will continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

