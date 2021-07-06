PNCA postpones new series 'Melody Makers' Season-1 recording

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday postponed its new series titled "Melody Makers" Season-1 recording scheduled to be held on July 9 at PNCA auditorium.

The new series was aimed at paying tribute to the great music composers of Pakistan film industry.

The programme was to be hosted by Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed,but she met with an accident during official tour to Balochistan on Sunday due to which the series was postponed, a council's official Masroor Shah told APP.