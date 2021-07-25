PNCA postpones talent hunt music audition programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed 'talent hunt music audition' competition.

PNCA announced it through a statement. The PNCA also appealed to the aspiring participants of the talent hunt programme to pray for the early recovery of Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, she has been progressively recovering. We would like to appeal everyone to continue keeping her in your prayers", the PNCA said.

She was seriously injured in a road accident at Panjgur National Highway.

