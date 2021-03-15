UrduPoint.com
PNCA Postpones "Youth Drama Festival 2021"

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

PNCA postpones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) had postponed a five-day "Youth Drama Festival 2021", likely to start from today, due to the third wave of COVID-19 Spokesman Muhammad Masroor Shah on Monday said students of various colleges and universities would have been competing and acting out stories using a combination of speech, gesture, music, dances, sound and spectacles.

PNCA Repertory Theater section was providing hundreds of youngsters with the opportunity to appear beforean audience on the national stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.

More Stories From Pakistan

