PNCA promotes 'Naat' recitation culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized Mehfil-e-Milad to promote culture, traits and features of Naat recitation.

The Mehfil, hosted by renowned tv anchor Professor Salma Khan, was commenced with Qirat by Alezey and Nosheen.

Renowned Naat Khawans including Tasneem Akhtar, Attira Mohsin, Shamma Adil and Anila Khan participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

On the occasion Salma Khan enlightened the audience regarding the blessings of reciting Darood-e-Pak, remembering Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through tasbih of Darood-e-Pak and following his teachings.

Rehana Rasheed, who has travelled all over the Pakistan for preaching islam was invited to enlighten the audience regarding importance of Zikr Allah and Zikr-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Renowned Senior TV anchor and Scholar, Qurat ul Ain Ali Rizvi graced the event as chief guest and apprised the audience about the zikr of the last messenger of Allah and Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and importance of remembering and reciting Darood-e-Pak in the light of the instructions of Allah conveyed through Quran.

Besides general audience, Fazilat Hussain, Assistant Professor along with her students from IMCG, I-8/3, Islamabad and faculty members & students of AQ Khan College, DHA Phase 8 also attended the Mehfil-e-Milad.

Qurat-ul-Ain Ali Rizvi concluded the Mehfil with Darood-e-Pak and prayers for the betterment of whole humankind and Muslims of all-over world.