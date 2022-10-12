UrduPoint.com

PNCA Promotes 'Naat' Recitation Culture

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PNCA promotes 'Naat' recitation culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized Mehfil-e-Milad to promote culture, traits and features of Naat recitation.

The Mehfil, hosted by renowned tv anchor Professor Salma Khan, was commenced with Qirat by Alezey and Nosheen.

Renowned Naat Khawans including Tasneem Akhtar, Attira Mohsin, Shamma Adil and Anila Khan participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

On the occasion Salma Khan enlightened the audience regarding the blessings of reciting Darood-e-Pak, remembering Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through tasbih of Darood-e-Pak and following his teachings.

Rehana Rasheed, who has travelled all over the Pakistan for preaching islam was invited to enlighten the audience regarding importance of Zikr Allah and Zikr-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Renowned Senior TV anchor and Scholar, Qurat ul Ain Ali Rizvi graced the event as chief guest and apprised the audience about the zikr of the last messenger of Allah and Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and importance of remembering and reciting Darood-e-Pak in the light of the instructions of Allah conveyed through Quran.

Besides general audience, Fazilat Hussain, Assistant Professor along with her students from IMCG, I-8/3, Islamabad and faculty members & students of AQ Khan College, DHA Phase 8 also attended the Mehfil-e-Milad.

Qurat-ul-Ain Ali Rizvi concluded the Mehfil with Darood-e-Pak and prayers for the betterment of whole humankind and Muslims of all-over world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Muslim Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.