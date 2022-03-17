PNCA puppet show on Friday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts would present a special puppet show on Friday in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts would present a special puppet show on Friday in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

According PNCA, National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment.

The show will highlight Pakistan's journey and it's historical background. The COVID-19 SOP's and guidelines will be strictly adopted during these shows.