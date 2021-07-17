UrduPoint.com
PNCA Regional Office Quetta Announces Photography Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:01 PM

PNCA regional office Quetta announces photography classes

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Balochistan on Saturday announced to hold photography classes for those who love to capture the beauty of the earth under

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Balochistan on Saturday announced to hold photography classes for those who love to capture the beauty of the earth under.

The classes would be organized under the title, "The Earth is an art and the photographer is only a witness".

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah informed that last date of registration of classes is July 31.

He said during the course participants would get the opportunity to capture majesty and raw beauty of Balochistan province.

He said the classes were being organized as an effort to promote photography among youngsters.

"We believe in giving youth the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential", he stated.

He said there was no age bracket for participants, adding, interested persons could register online.

He informed that certificates would also be given to participants on completion of course.

