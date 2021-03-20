UrduPoint.com
PNCA Releases 4th Episode Of "Seen Studio" Featuring Gulshan Jahan Online

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday released the 4th episode of "Seen Studio" featuring renowned folk singer Gulshan Jahan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday released the 4th episode of "Seen Studio" featuring renowned folk singer Gulshan Jahan.

The Arts Council has recently postponed many of its scheduled programs due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic due to which all of the events streamed live PNCA Facebook Page and youtube.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the Arts Council would continue online programs to entertain the audience.

She said that PNCA is making efforts to promote the regional as well as international cultural exchanges to portray the true image of Pakistan and its centuries old cultural traditions.

She said that efforts also underway to explore new avenues to engage youth in its cultural endeavours in this testing time of pandemic.

She said that all SOPs were strictly implemented in the online cultural programs and shows.

She said that "Seen Studio" would continue to compose old and new poetry.

