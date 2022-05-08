UrduPoint.com

PNCA Resumes Music Classes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PNCA resumes music classes

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has resumed its music classes after the month of Ramazan as many students got themselves registered in these courses.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said these courses aimed at exploring and polish hidden talent of artistic souls of the young generation.

The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

Various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance would be resumed after Ramazan under the supervision of trained teachers to inculcate and encourage the new generation towards music and singing arts.

