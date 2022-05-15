PNCA resumes music classes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has resumed its music classes after the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak as many students got themselves registered in these courses.

Talking to APP on Sunday, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said these courses aimed at exploring and polishing the hidden talent of artistic souls of the young generation.

Various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance would be resumed after the holy month of Ramazan under the supervision of trained teachers to inculcate and encourage the new generation towards music and singing arts.

\778C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb