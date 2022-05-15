UrduPoint.com

PNCA Resumes Music Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PNCA resumes music classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has resumed its music classes after the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak as many students got themselves registered in these courses.

Talking to APP on Sunday, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said these courses aimed at exploring and polishing the hidden talent of artistic souls of the young generation.

Various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance would be resumed after the holy month of Ramazan under the supervision of trained teachers to inculcate and encourage the new generation towards music and singing arts.

\778C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

4 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

12 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

12 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

13 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.