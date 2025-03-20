PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania, is set to introduce opera singing courses in Islamabad, starting Wednesday, April 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania, is set to introduce opera singing courses in Islamabad, starting Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The sessions will be led by the renowned Romanian soprano and opera singer Georgiana Costea-Gluga and will take place twice a week at PNCA.

The classes will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The course is open to individuals aged 14 and above, while participants under 14 will receive training in basic technique elements. The monthly fee for the course is Rs 10,000.

This initiative aims to introduce opera singing to Pakistani enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to learn from an internationally acclaimed artist.

The intending participants can contact 0333-7848443 for acquiring further details of the courses.