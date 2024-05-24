Open Menu

PNCA Screens Movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden Throne”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a screening of a movie titled “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne” here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a screening of a movie titled “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne” here on Friday.

The movie screening was attended by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Atta Tarar and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin along with Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, and a large number of people, said a news release.

The movie "Kazakh Khanate - The Golden Throne," an exciting and highly anticipated historical movie portraying the first Kazakh Khans.

Kazakh Khanate is referred to as the "Kazakh Game Of Thrones" by BBC, the movie unfolds in the XV century, showcasing key events in the formation of Kazakh statehood under the leadership of Khans Zhanibek and Kerey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Film And Movies Zhanibek Kazakhstan Gold

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

5 minutes ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

5 minutes ago
 PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

7 minutes ago
 Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledg ..

Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree

7 minutes ago
 Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce po ..

Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding

7 minutes ago
PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and pros ..

PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

5 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhai ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising ..

5 minutes ago
 Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA ca ..

Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case

5 minutes ago
 Benefits of uplift projects must reach people with ..

Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt approves law to control underground wat ..

Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..

23 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan- ..

Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan