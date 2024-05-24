PNCA Screens Movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden Throne”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a screening of a movie titled “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne” here on Friday.
The movie screening was attended by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Atta Tarar and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin along with Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, and a large number of people, said a news release.
The movie "Kazakh Khanate - The Golden Throne," an exciting and highly anticipated historical movie portraying the first Kazakh Khans.
Kazakh Khanate is referred to as the "Kazakh Game Of Thrones" by BBC, the movie unfolds in the XV century, showcasing key events in the formation of Kazakh statehood under the leadership of Khans Zhanibek and Kerey.
