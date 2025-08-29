PNCA Showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ Exhibition Featuring Emerging Talents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Heritage and Culture Division, inaugurated its group exhibition “Miniature Marvels” at the National Art Gallery on Friday, featuring the creative works of participants from a two-week Miniature Painting Workshop led by renowned artist Farrah Mahmood
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Heritage and Culture Division, inaugurated its group exhibition “Miniature Marvels” at the National Art Gallery on Friday, featuring the creative works of participants from a two-week Miniature Painting Workshop led by renowned artist Farrah Mahmood.
The exhibition was inaugurated by eminent visual artist Mr Amin Rehman, who also distributed certificates among the participants.
The workshop, held from July 28 to August 7, 2025, at the National Art Gallery, attracted participants from diverse professional backgrounds including engineers, doctors, advocates, architects, and artists.
The exhibition features the works of Attia Wadood, Azizah, Dua Amsal, Faiezah Shahid, Farzana Faisal, Fatima Farid, Hafssa, Muskan Janjua, Nayab Rizwan, Nusratje, Saima Shadab, Sania Ahmed, Shazia Javaid, Shirin Amir, Sofia Akhtar, Sumbul Nazir and Wania Ali.
Speaking on the occasion, Amin Rehman praised the “outstanding efforts” of workshop leader Farrah Mahmood and the PNCA Visual Arts Division team.
He acknowledged the contributions of Director Mariam Ahmed, Designer Saba Zia, Noshaba Naz, and Zahid ur Rehman, while also extending special thanks to Samreen and Fizza for their assistance in making the program a success.
Rehman highlighted that the collaborative effort of the PNCA team and Farrah Mahmood created a valuable platform for participants to learn and practice the intricate art of miniature painting.
He commended the participants for their “remarkable achievements” in mastering a traditional craft that demands precision, patience, and creativity.
The dedication of Farrah Mahmood Rana in promoting artistic excellence and nurturing new talent was widely recognized.
Her exceptional teaching skills, combined with a patient and encouraging approach, provided participants with a supportive learning environment that helped them explore their creativity and refine their artistic expression.
Through the “Miniature Marvels” exhibition, PNCA aims to celebrate the creative accomplishments of the workshop participants while also promoting indigenous art forms and encouraging cross-disciplinary exchange.
The institution acknowledged Farrah Mahmood Rana’s invaluable contribution to the success of the initiative and expressed hope that such programs would continue to inspire and strengthen Pakistan’s art community.
Recent Stories
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons
Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..
Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency
PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents
MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health educat ..
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects4 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods4 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to review performance of he ..4 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations27 seconds ago
-
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons28 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency31 seconds ago
-
PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents32 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations under NAP1 hour ago
-
Iran offers assistance to Pakistan as President Pezeshkian condoles flood losses1 hour ago
-
IGP approves over Rs2.47m for cops, families medical treatment1 hour ago