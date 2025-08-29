PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Heritage and Culture Division, inaugurated its group exhibition “Miniature Marvels” at the National Art Gallery on Friday, featuring the creative works of participants from a two-week Miniature Painting Workshop led by renowned artist Farrah Mahmood.

The exhibition was inaugurated by eminent visual artist Mr Amin Rehman, who also distributed certificates among the participants.

The workshop, held from July 28 to August 7, 2025, at the National Art Gallery, attracted participants from diverse professional backgrounds including engineers, doctors, advocates, architects, and artists.

The exhibition features the works of Attia Wadood, Azizah, Dua Amsal, Faiezah Shahid, Farzana Faisal, Fatima Farid, Hafssa, Muskan Janjua, Nayab Rizwan, Nusratje, Saima Shadab, Sania Ahmed, Shazia Javaid, Shirin Amir, Sofia Akhtar, Sumbul Nazir and Wania Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Amin Rehman praised the “outstanding efforts” of workshop leader Farrah Mahmood and the PNCA Visual Arts Division team.

He acknowledged the contributions of Director Mariam Ahmed, Designer Saba Zia, Noshaba Naz, and Zahid ur Rehman, while also extending special thanks to Samreen and Fizza for their assistance in making the program a success.

Rehman highlighted that the collaborative effort of the PNCA team and Farrah Mahmood created a valuable platform for participants to learn and practice the intricate art of miniature painting.

He commended the participants for their “remarkable achievements” in mastering a traditional craft that demands precision, patience, and creativity.

The dedication of Farrah Mahmood Rana in promoting artistic excellence and nurturing new talent was widely recognized.

Her exceptional teaching skills, combined with a patient and encouraging approach, provided participants with a supportive learning environment that helped them explore their creativity and refine their artistic expression.

Through the “Miniature Marvels” exhibition, PNCA aims to celebrate the creative accomplishments of the workshop participants while also promoting indigenous art forms and encouraging cross-disciplinary exchange.

The institution acknowledged Farrah Mahmood Rana’s invaluable contribution to the success of the initiative and expressed hope that such programs would continue to inspire and strengthen Pakistan’s art community.