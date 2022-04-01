PNCA showcases puppet show

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday presented a puppet show featured folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches and skits for children and adults on gender, education and environmental issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday presented a puppet show featured folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches and skits for children and adults on gender, education and environmental issues.

An exclusive show showcased there for children such events boost puppetry through better awareness among people, especially youth, said a press release issued here.

The traditional art of puppetry is dying and the PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been part of Pakistani culture.

The importance of puppetry is such beautiful and colourful art and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.