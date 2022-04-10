UrduPoint.com

PNCA Starts Painting, Calligraphy & Guitar Classes

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PNCA starts painting, calligraphy & guitar classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has started new sessions of painting, calligraphy and guitar classes under the supervision of master instructors here at the PNCA aiming to provide platform to talented youth for improving their artistic skills and creativity.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, "Faiza Shah a renowned painter and instructor teaches painting classes to students who get registered in these particular classes". He said the course was designed to help students make a successful transition of their abilities at PNCA.

Through presentations, hands-on projects, discussions and field trips, the students would learn in an enabling environment to develop their skills and professional artistic habits in a new social and academic setting, he added.

"A strong emphasis will be placed on building a community of young emerging artists and connecting students to resources that can enhance their studies and creative practices in arts," Shah said.

He concluded that the PNCA believed in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential.

The painting, calligraphy and guitar skills demand a creative and nature loving mind that always turns emotions, colours, feelings and nature into art like painting various sculptures, art pieces and creating eye-catching caricatures and producing melodious symphonies on guitars.

/395/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Young

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

11 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

13 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.