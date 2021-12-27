UrduPoint.com

PNCA Starts Registration For Music Learning Classes

Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:08 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration process for music learning classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration process for music learning classes.

The professional artists would impart training to participants for Guitar, Keyboard/Paino, & Rubab.

Renowned music instructors Sherry Bakhshi (Guitar) Yawar Bakhshi (Keyboard) and Ijaz Ahmedp (Rabab) will conduct music learning classes, said a press release issued here.

PNCA believes in giving the musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential.

