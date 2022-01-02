UrduPoint.com

PNCA Starts Registration For Music Learning Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PNCA starts registration for music learning classes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration process for music learning classes.

The professional artists would impart training to participants for Guitar, Keyboard/Paino, & Rubab.

Renowned music instructors Sherry Bakhshi (Guitar) Yawar Bakhshi (Keyboard) and Ijaz Ahmedp (Rabab) will conduct music learning classes, said a press release issued here.

PNCA believes in giving the musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential.

