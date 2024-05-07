PNCA Starts Registration In Music, Arts Classes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in music and arts classes to be arranged under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.
According to an official of PNCA, the music and art classes are being arranged to provide an opportunity to the art and music loves of all ages to discover their hidden talent and creativity with the help of expert instructors.
The aspiring learners will get a new skill, nurture their passion and become a part of PNCA’s vibrant arts community, the official said.
The music and art classes will be arranged in different categories including Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Harmonium, Violin, Drawing and Painting, Calligraphy and Acting.
The music and art classes have been designed for the learners of all ages including for beginners as well professionals.
The experienced instructors will guide the learners through every step of the way.
As per the schedule, the Acting and Guitar classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday while the classes of Violin and Drawing and Painting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The classes of Singing/Harmonium and Calligraphy will be held on Monday and Friday.
The registration fee for the courses will be Rs. 2000/- while the monthly fee for any class will be Rs. 5000/- per head. The timings of the classes are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The details of the courses can be obtained through the Cell numbers: 0333-7848443 (Music Class) and 0332-8230501 (Art Class).
Recent Stories
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister orders crackdown against electricity theft6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of singer Zahida Parveen observed6 minutes ago
-
Anti-drugs speech contest held for students6 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan8 minutes ago
-
17906 parents refuse polio vaccination to children in KP: Report16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast soaring temperatures this week; rain during weekend16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom despite Indian brutalities: APHC26 minutes ago
-
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister34 minutes ago
-
DC visits Masood Teaching Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's applause for cabinet members augurs well for future of country : PM36 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Islamabad Expressway by end of July36 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 202441 minutes ago