PNCA Starts Registration In Music, Arts Classes

Published May 07, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in music and arts classes to be arranged under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to an official of PNCA, the music and art classes are being arranged to provide an opportunity to the art and music loves of all ages to discover their hidden talent and creativity with the help of expert instructors.

The aspiring learners will get a new skill, nurture their passion and become a part of PNCA’s vibrant arts community, the official said.

The music and art classes will be arranged in different categories including Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Harmonium, Violin, Drawing and Painting, Calligraphy and Acting.

The music and art classes have been designed for the learners of all ages including for beginners as well professionals.

The experienced instructors will guide the learners through every step of the way.

As per the schedule, the Acting and Guitar classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday while the classes of Violin and Drawing and Painting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The classes of Singing/Harmonium and Calligraphy will be held on Monday and Friday.

The registration fee for the courses will be Rs. 2000/- while the monthly fee for any class will be Rs. 5000/- per head. The timings of the classes are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The details of the courses can be obtained through the Cell numbers: 0333-7848443 (Music Class) and 0332-8230501 (Art Class).

