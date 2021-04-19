PNCA talent hunt week-19 results announced

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-19 of PNCA talent hunt programme music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-19 of PNCA talent hunt programme music edition.

The first Jury award won by Muhammad Ali, second Jury award by Komal Soomro and third award won by Arif Uris Bhatti. The results announced by Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed in a video message, she felicitated the winners of the competition.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialised music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

She said that PNCA Talent Hunt programme was attracting number of youth.