UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Talent Hunt Week-19 Results Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PNCA talent hunt week-19 results announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced the results of week-19 of PNCA talent hunt programme music edition.

According to results the first jury award was claimed by Muhammad Ali while the second was bagged by Komal Soomro and third by Arif Uris Bhatti.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed announced the results in a video message who felicitated the winners of the competition.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming ceremonies organized by PNCA.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

32 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.