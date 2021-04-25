PNCA talent hunt week-19 results announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced the results of week-19 of PNCA talent hunt programme music edition.

According to results the first jury award was claimed by Muhammad Ali while the second was bagged by Komal Soomro and third by Arif Uris Bhatti.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed announced the results in a video message who felicitated the winners of the competition.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming ceremonies organized by PNCA.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

