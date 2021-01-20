UrduPoint.com
PNCA, 'Theater Wallay' Join Hands To Conduct Theater Acting Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and 'Theater Wallay' have joined hands to conduct theater/acting classes at PNCA on the weekends from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and 'Theater Wallay' have joined hands to conduct theater/acting classes at PNCA on the weekends from Saturday.

New admissions have commenced in three months long acting and theater course, said a press release.

'Theater Wallay' is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theater and literature.

'Theater Wallay' has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature. One of our original productions, the acclaimed 'Daagh Daagh Ujala' (This Stained Dawn), toured the United States in 2015.

Another project, of the group titled 'On Common Ground', toured the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Artists Repertory Theater Portland in June/July 2017.

'Theater Wallay' was also involved in 'Theater for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The group was also conducting regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations.

Upon completion PNCA will give certificates to the participants.

