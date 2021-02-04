PNCA, Theater Wallay to start acting classes from Feb 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of the Arts ( PNCA) will start acting classes to provide the art students with practical experience about acting from 6 Feburary. In collaboration with art group Theater Wallay, renowned acting teacher Safeer ullah will be giving training with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series. According to the an official, 5000 will be charged per person and classes will be held on every Saturday and Sunday. He said that students would receive specialist training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course would equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.

It will include studying in various schools of acting and discussing the challenges of understanding a character and portraying it in more than one way.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.

He added that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class. In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience, he said.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career because these classes would help one gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the training will also focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness, Understanding the Script,Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, and Roles of various team members.