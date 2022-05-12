PNCA to arrange puppet show every Friday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize Puppet Show every Friday (May 13), aimed at entertaining families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize Puppet Show every Friday (May 13), aimed at entertaining families.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, "PNCA has been organising these shows that feature folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults".

The colourful puppet shows revolve around current issues including gender disparity, discrimination in education, and environmental challenges and an exclusive infotainment show for kids based on the theme.

He shared that due to COVID-19, the puppet shows were being cancelled, but now the shows were scheduled four times a month as a regular feature by the National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

The official further emphasised on the role of such events in providing the required boost to puppetry and spreading awareness among people especially the younger generation regarding this craft.

Shah lamented the "traditional art of puppetry was dying" and PNCA has been struggling for a long time to revive this art, adding that such events would help in reviving this traditional art form.

"The art of puppetry and puppet shows have been a part of Pakistani culture for years and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful for both entertainment and education purposes", Masroor added.

