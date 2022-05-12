UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Arrange Puppet Show Every Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:11 PM

PNCA to arrange puppet show every Friday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize Puppet Show every Friday (May 13), aimed at entertaining families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize Puppet Show every Friday (May 13), aimed at entertaining families.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, "PNCA has been organising these shows that feature folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults".

The colourful puppet shows revolve around current issues including gender disparity, discrimination in education, and environmental challenges and an exclusive infotainment show for kids based on the theme.

He shared that due to COVID-19, the puppet shows were being cancelled, but now the shows were scheduled four times a month as a regular feature by the National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

The official further emphasised on the role of such events in providing the required boost to puppetry and spreading awareness among people especially the younger generation regarding this craft.

Shah lamented the "traditional art of puppetry was dying" and PNCA has been struggling for a long time to revive this art, adding that such events would help in reviving this traditional art form.

"The art of puppetry and puppet shows have been a part of Pakistani culture for years and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful for both entertainment and education purposes", Masroor added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education May

Recent Stories

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

16 seconds ago
 7 Dengue cases reported in rawalpindi

7 Dengue cases reported in rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Body formed on cyber attack to present report in 1 ..

Body formed on cyber attack to present report in 14 days: Senate committee told

3 minutes ago
 Russia using energy 'as weapon', says Berlin

Russia using energy 'as weapon', says Berlin

3 minutes ago
 Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukra ..

Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.