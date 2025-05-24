PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has said that all possible steps will be taken to promote culture and restore national heritage in Pakistan.

He emphasized that, in light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is being transformed into an exemplary institution where merit will be ensured in every domain of fine arts.

He expressed these views while chairing the PNCA board of Governance meeting, held the other day.

During the meeting, the budget for the years 2023 and 2024 and other important matters were approved.

Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman, Federal Secretary Asad Gilani, DG PNCA Ayub Jamali, Federal Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, Member Punjab Assembly Farah Khan and others attended the meeting.