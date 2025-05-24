Open Menu

PNCA To Be Made A Model Institution For Arts On Merit: Aurangzeb Khichi

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has said that all possible steps will be taken to promote culture and restore national heritage in Pakistan.

He emphasized that, in light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is being transformed into an exemplary institution where merit will be ensured in every domain of fine arts.

He expressed these views while chairing the PNCA board of Governance meeting, held the other day.

During the meeting, the budget for the years 2023 and 2024 and other important matters were approved.

Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman, Federal Secretary Asad Gilani, DG PNCA Ayub Jamali, Federal Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, Member Punjab Assembly Farah Khan and others attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

32 minutes ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

47 minutes ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

2 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

2 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

2 hours ago
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan