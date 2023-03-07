PNCA to celebrate Intl Women Day with "She-her"

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will celebrate International Women Day with a groundbreaking new exhibition by National and International women artists here on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will celebrate International Women Day with a groundbreaking new exhibition by National and International women artists here on March 8.

The show titled "She-her" also includes work by modern masters from National Art Gallery's Permanent Collection to commemorate Women's Day 2023. The show has been curated by Mariam Ahmed, Director of Visual Arts Division of PNCA with Co-Curator, Noor Fatima.

This carefully curated exhibition is destined to make an impact and is set up over the span of two galleries at the National Art Gallery and is a fantastic visual experience including paintings, sculptures, prints, miniatures and a pantomime performance, said the organizers.

Ammama Malik, Anjum Ayub, Asma Mahmood, Ayesha Durrani, Elizabeth Dadi, Farah Rana, Hajra Mansur, Irum Wani, Jamila Masud, Laila Shahzada, Maliha Azami Agha, Mariam Ahmed, Maheerah Ali, Mehrbano Khattak, Mehr Afroze, Mobina Zuberi, Mussarat Mirza, Nadia Rahat, Nahid Raza, Neeli Ahmed, Noor Jahan Bilgrami, Noor Fatima, Nusrat Ji, Perveen iftikhar, Qudsia Nisar, Rashda Faridi, Rabia Zuberi, Salima Hashmi, Sakina Akbar, Shahida Mansoor, Shaheera Mughal, Sohaina J. Elia, Summaya Durrani, Siddiqa Bilgrami, Shireen Pasha, Sumble Nasir, Tayyaba Aziz, Tayyaba Aziz Ahmed, Ujala Hayat, Zakiya Dil, Zubeida Agha, Zubeida Javed are among the participating artists.

The exhibition will continue till 22nd March.