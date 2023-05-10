UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Create National Database Of Visual Artists

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday decided to gather information on emerging visual artists across the country with the intention of building a comprehensive national database of these individuals.

The artists could register by sending their bio-data and portfolio to 'nag.vadevents@gmail.

com' and once the registration would be completed, PNCA would contact the artist for the upcoming events, an official told APP.

"This initiative aims to not only create an extensive record of visual artists in the country but also to provide them with opportunities for growth and recognition in the art world.""The PNCA's move has been welcomed by many in the artistic community as a positive step toward promoting the country's cultural heritage, she added.

