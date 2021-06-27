UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Establish Digital Platform For Local Artists

Sun 27th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has decided to establish a digital platform for the local artists.

The digital platform would produce various programs with artists at PNCA regional offices in Jamshoro and Gilgit.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP on Sunday that a V-Log would also be launched to promote work of artists and artisans at regional offices.

She said that local artists would also be involved to produce quality folk music videos and programs.

She said productions of local artists would be promoted through digital platform.

She said that PNCA would also planning to arrange music classes for the young artists at it's regional offices.

She said visual artists would also use PNCA digital platform for promoting and exhibiting their artwork.

Dr. Fouzia said that she recently visited regional offices at Gilgit Baltistan and Jamshoro. She said the local artists have lauded the decision of PNCA to establish digital platform at regional offices.

