PNCA to hold Ajrak exhibition on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold an Ajrak Exhibition titled "Indigo Hands" to highlight the particular culture of Sindh region on September 24.

The exhibition is being aimed to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan and to create a spirit of peace and unity and integration through a cultural perspective.

He said that Sindhi 'Ajrak and Topi' will also be exhibited and exhibition would prolong till 4th of October to celebrate the Sindh Culture.

Renowned Sindhi Singers Saif Samejo will present Musical show of Sindhi Folk songs to enthrall the audience with his exceptional performance.

He said that Sindh was the land of colors, contrast and historically rich province of Pakistan adding that Sindh was the richest Indus Civilization.