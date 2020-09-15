PNCA To Hold An Art Competition "Clean Green Pakistan,Ozone For Life" On Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Nation Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold an Art competition titled "Clean Green Pakistan, Ozone for life" on the World Ozone Day 2020 tomorrow (Wednesday).

In collaboration with Ministry of Climate and National Ozone Unit, students of schools, colleges and universities would participate in competition.

There will be competition of painting, sculptures and short films making, an official told on Tuesday.

He said that focus will be on youth that "How our youth will make efforts to make Pakistan clean and green"? He said that special prizes will be announced for winners to encourage youth to come forward to play their role to make Pakistan clean and green.

He said that following are the requirements for Art work, Painting,Sculpture,Photography, Short films/ Documentaries and Mix medium.

Eligibility for age will be 13-16 years and 17-25 years.

Participation Certificate will be distributed among all participants, he stated.