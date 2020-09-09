PNCA To Hold An Art Competition Titled "Clean Green Pakistan"

Pakistan Nation Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold an Art competition titled "Clean Green Pakistan" by the next week of September

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Nation Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold an Art competition titled "Clean Green Pakistan" by the next week of September.

In collaboration with Ministry of Climate and National Ozone Unit, students of schools, colleges and universities would participate in competition.

There will also be competition of painting, sculptures and short films making, an official told on Wednesday.

He said that focus will be on youth that "How our youth will make efforts to make Pakistan clean and green? He said that special prizes will be announced for winners to encourage youth to come forward to play their role to make Pakistan clean and green.

He said that Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) is a flagship five-year campaign of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that this is national campaign so every institution should come forward to play their due role in making Pakistan clean.