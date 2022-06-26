UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Art Exhibition "Collective Ground"

Published June 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing an art exhibition "Collective Ground" on July 6 at National Art Gallery to showcase the sculptures of 29 prominent and imminent sculptors of Pakistan.

The purpose of the exhibition is to highlight the work of Pakistani sculptors at national level and help the younger generation to understand this branch of visual arts, said an official.

Divulging details of the exhibition to APP on Sunday the official said the exhibition portrayed contemporary artworks followed by traditional techniques where each artist brought a different set of skills to present his splendid works.

"The exhibition will continue till Aug 10, from Monday- Friday and timings will be remained as 9:00 am till 4:00 pm", he added.

