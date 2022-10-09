UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PNCA to hold art exhibition on Oct 10

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize a calligraphic art exhibition "Mehar-e-Qalam" in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on October 10 at its headquarters.

"Mehar-e-Qalam" was a solo work of the renowned calligrapher Shabbir Ahmad Zia which is organized in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal with an aim to impart the knowledge of Islamic art to the younger generation of Pakistan, an official said.

Divulging details of the exhibition to APP, he said that show would be followed by a one day workshop on the art of calligraphy on October 11 at 10 am and the exhibition would remain on display till October 14.

He said more such exhibition would be arranged in future to promote arts and facilitate the young artists of Pakistan.

