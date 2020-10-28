PNCA to hold certificate distribution ceremony on Thursday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled certificate distribution ceremony in Art courses for Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled certificate distribution ceremony in Art courses for Thursday. Certificates will be distributed among�students who had completed three month Art courses�in calligraphy, drawing, painting, vocal, Rabab, guitar and sitar at PNCA.

��Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music and craft fields had imparted training to registered participants at PNCA, an official said on Wednesday.These classes were an effort to promote music and art�fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he stated.