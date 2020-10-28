UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Hold Certificate Distribution Ceremony On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

PNCA to hold certificate distribution ceremony on Thursday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled certificate distribution ceremony in Art courses for Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled certificate distribution ceremony in Art courses for Thursday. Certificates will be distributed among�students who had completed three month Art courses�in calligraphy, drawing, painting, vocal, Rabab, guitar and sitar at PNCA.

��Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music and craft fields had imparted training to registered participants at PNCA, an official said on Wednesday.These classes were an effort to promote music and art�fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Blood

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.