UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Hold Chinese Film Festival In Connection With 70th Chinese Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:50 PM

PNCA to hold Chinese Film Festival in connection with 70th Chinese anniversary

Pakistan National Council of Arts with Ministry of Information will hold Chinese Film Festival on Wednesday in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts with Ministry of Information will hold Chinese Film Festival on Wednesday in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan.

The event has been launched by Chinese Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive to bring a visual feast through top Chinese films that will be screened for local audiences from 3rd to 6th July.

According to PNCA, the festival was scheduled to screen first movie named 'The Founding of a Republic' from 8am at PNCA auditorium.

Under this schedule, different hit Chinese films will continue to display till 6th July.

It is one of the largest and most popular Chinese cultural events and is held annually in major cities of the world.

The festival aimed to promote Chinese films and improve communication and collaboration between Chinese film industry professionals and their international counterparts.

Cinema was introduced in China in 1896 and the first Chinese film, Dingjun Mountain, was made in 1905, with the film industry being centered on Shanghai in the first decades while 1930s, was considered the first "golden period" of Chinese cinema.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies China Shanghai July Gold Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Passengers no more allowed to carry Naswar on flig ..

5 minutes ago

With proven technological track record, LG Electro ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix will be releasing the highest pixel front ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Bar Council to observe black day today

6 minutes ago

10 members of a family killed, set on fire for ho ..

6 minutes ago

HEC to provide funds to only already established u ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.