PNCA To Hold Cultural Activities To Observe "Black Day" On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

PNCA to hold cultural activities to observe

In connection with "Black Day", Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold cultural activities to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :In connection with "Black Day", Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold cultural activities to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on October 27. In collobration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, the event will highlight the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.���������������������� �� The artists of PNCA will hold a puppet show to� highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.�������������������������������������������������� An exhibition of paintings will also be arranged to reflect��the brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris brothers,an official said on Monday.

����� He said that photographs will also be displayed to narrate� the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people who are fighting for their independence and rights of self-determination.������.������������������������������������� Stage and meme play� will also be held� to support Kashmiris in their fight for freedom.

He said that a competition of speeches and tableaus will also be held among students from various educational institutions of the Federal capital.���Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at PNCA premises to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

It may be mention that October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force and made it Indian dominion. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world, as a Black Day, he stated. 395

More Stories From Pakistan

