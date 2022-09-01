PNCA to hold fund-raising exhibition for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a "Flood Disaster Relief Art Fundraiser" on Saturday for collecting funds to support the flood affectees.

The event which will continue till September 16 is being organized in collaboration with Nomad Gallery, an official of PNCA told APP on Monday.

He said donations would be collected online as well.

He said: "This is an investment for the sake of humanity and it is our sincere prayer that whatever we collect will help alleviate the miseries faced by the victims of the catastrophe."He also urged the citizens to participate in the exhibition and donate generously.