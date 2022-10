ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Mehfil-e-Milad for women on October 12 in order to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Mehfil-e-Milad would start at 10:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm at the gallery 3 of PNCA, said a press release.