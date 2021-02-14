UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Hold "Mother Languages Literature Festival" On Feb 21

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Counsil of the Arts (PNCA) will hold 6th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival to highlight the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity on Feburary 21.

       In collobration with Indus Cultural Forum (ICF),  the event is meant to pay tribute to living legends who have dedicated their lives to the promotion and protection of Pakistan's mother languages.

An official of PNCA told APP that various writers, intellectuals, artists and activists of almost 20 Pakistani languages would take part in this year's festival.

"This festival offers a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourages language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction," he said.

       He further added that this festival provides a platform to intellectuals, writers and thinkers representing different languages to come together and present their work on various genres of art, literature, culture and education in mother languages of Pakistan.

He said all participants and visitors would be required to strictly comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

        Wider audience across the country would be allowed to observe festival proceedings via online platforms, he stated.

