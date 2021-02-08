PNCA To Hold Musical Evening "Song Of Indus" On Feb 13

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold musical evening titled "Song of Indus", aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi and folk music on Feburary 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold musical evening titled "Song of Indus", aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi and folk music on Feburary 13.

Renowned singer and song writer Saif Samejo with his band "Sketches" will present folk music and sufi poetry which was a vital component of his creativity.

He will enthrall the music lovers of twin cities with his melodious performance and note-perfect singing, an official said on Monday.

He told that Saif was greatly inspired by poetry of Sufi Poets including Shah Abdul Latif Bhutai and Sachal Sarmast.

He said that night was meant to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to revitalize the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the sufi saints.

He said that PNCA has been holding these musical series for long, an effort to keep sufi music alive.

He said that PNCA was working hard for revival of folk and traditional music which deeply embedded in sufi poetry.