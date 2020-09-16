PNCA To Hold Musical Evening Titled "Sur-Sajjan" On 26th Sep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an evening of classical music titled Sur-Sajjan blended with the richness of soulful and touching famous Sufi's and Folk singers at PNCA courtyard on 26th September.

The event aimed at promoting the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the sufi saints.

Well Known singers Sain Zahoor and Jameel Lohar would perform the sufi and folk music to enthrall the music lover from twin cities, an official told on Wednesday.

They would entertain the audience with musical performances decorated with famous Qawalis besides their own musical pieces.

He said that this event intended to provide the opportunity to people from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come and experience a pacifying evening,He said that strict SOPs would be followed with sitting arrangement of social distancing and face masks and pocket sized hand sanitizers are compulsory.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.