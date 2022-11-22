PNCA to hold musical night on November 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold a musical program "Sitaron Say Agay" on November 24 to shed light on the poetic, spiritual and philosophical work of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Renowned singers Massoma Anwar, Mahnoor Altaaf and Ali Baloch would perform on the masterpieces of Allama Iqbal, an official told APP on Tuesday.

Event would be started at 6:30 pm and no entry pass required for participation, he added.