PNCA To Hold Musical, Tabla Evening On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an evening of quality singing and Tabla perfomance titled "Saaz Samandar" on November 4th.     The evening will feature  legendary Tabla player of Subcontinent  Ustad Abdula Sattar Tari Khan aiming to keep alive the culture of the classical music.    He will enthrall  the music lovers of twin cities with his melodious  Tabla perfomance and note-perfect singing,an official said on Tuesday.                               He said that he  is the student of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain adding that he has been awarded with many accolades such as the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award.

                                                   The event is aimed  to celebrate the preserve Pakistan's waning musical heritage,he stated.  He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the cultural and music activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.                                             He said that strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be followed including hand senitizers and masks.

