PNCA to hold Photography, designing, painting competition on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Photography, Designing and Painting Competition on December 15 which aims to engage youth in arts activities.

In collaboration with Embassy of Iran-Pakistan, the competition was being aimed to grab youth to show their hidden skills. According to an official, the date for submission of amateur and professional photographers, designers and painters will be December 15. .

He said that photographs and paintings must be Digital size 300dpi, 4800 to 6000 px with age below 16.

First prize and second prize winners will get 35000 and 27000 while third and forth prize winners will get 2000 and 13000.

Each participants will send one entry on following mailing address ummahpic2020@gmail.com, he stated.

Theater Wallay, an art school will start yoga classes to train the body and mind to self observers who wish to become aware of their own nature from December 10.

Master yoga trainer Fatemah will give training to students to improve flexibility, the first and most obvious benefits of yoga. According to an official, on every Sunday class will be held during 12 p.m to 1.30 p.m.

He said that adults charges are 1500 per person and Group-based person will be charged 1200 and for kids charges are 800.

It will be an outdoor yoga session to let you connect with nature, he stated.