PNCA To Hold Programme " Millat Ka Pasban" On Quaid Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:06 PM

PNCA to hold programme

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold grand programme titled "Millat ka Pasban" on December 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold grand programme titled "Millat ka Pasban" on December 25. The programme was aimed to shed light on Quaid's teachings for youth about what they need to do for their country to become a healthy nation.

�����Message from Minister for Federal education and Professional Training,� National History and Literary Heritage,�Shafaqat Mehmood will also be aired through video link. Moreover, PNCA has scheduled various events including cultural, puppet show and national songs to celebrate the Quaid's day with zeal and passion.

�� ����� Tableaus, speech contest will also be held among students of different school and colleges, an offcial told APP.�� ����� He said photographic exhibition will also be held�to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.��Quaid-e-Azam was a man of great vision who foresaw the importance of two separate nations.���� Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitisers, he stated.

