PNCA To Hold Puppet Show On Oct 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold puppet show on October 17 to promote and preserve the dying art of puppetry.                    The aim of the puppet  show was to educate the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner.                                    The show will feature theme based puppetry that usually revolved around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

According to an official, special puppet artist will perform in the show who have taught special techniques of puppetry from different institutions.

The puppet shows are being arranged by PNCA as regular feature which was established in 1978 and has been showcasing the skills of its puppeteers comprising vibrant costumed puppets presenting folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment to audiences of every age group.

He said performers in these shows were contractual employees of PNCA who have received especial trainings in this art.

These artists were not only trained in Pakistan, but they have also been sent abroad by PNCA for different professional training including singing and dances, he added. These puppet shows are promoting societies culture and ethnicity with the references to their folk legacies, he stated.

