PNCA To Hold Puppet Show Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:13 PM

PNCA to hold Puppet show tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Puppet Show to promote the traditional art of Puppetry on March 3 and 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Puppet Show to promote the traditional art of Puppetry on March 3 and 5.The show is an attempt to revive dying art of puppetry in Pakistan and beside this it bring different forms of puppets from across the country to entertain people. The show would be featuring Folk dances,stories,theme based speeches and skits for children and adults. The colorful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be a show exclusively for kids as well which will ensue infotainment as the theme,an official said on Tuesday.He said that due to COVID 19 the puppet shows were being canceled but the shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it,he added.

He said that "The traditional art of puppetry is dying out and PNCA has been struggling so long to survive this art adding that Such events help in reviving this traditional art form,".He further told that the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture.Commenting on the importance of puppetry he said that Puppetry is such a beautiful and colorful art and we should make an effort to bring back this art form adding that this can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

