PNCA to hold puppet shows in annual Lok Mela from Nov 6 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold puppet shows in annual Lok Mela to be held at the Lok Virsa from November 6 to 14. The puppet shows would aim to promote and preserve the dying art of puppetry through educating the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner. ������������� The puppet shows will feature theme-based puppetry that usually revolves around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

According to an official, special PNCA puppet artist will perform in the shows who have taught special techniques of puppetry from different institutions.

�������������������������������������� He said performers in these shows were contractual employees of PNCA who have received especial trainings in this art.��������������� These artists were not only trained in Pakistan, but they have also been sent abroad by PNCA for different professional training including singing and dances, he added.������������������������������������������ These puppet shows are promoting societies' culture and ethnicity with the references to their folk legacies, he stated.

