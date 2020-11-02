UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Hold Puppet Shows In Annual Lok Mela From Nov 6 To 14

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:34 PM

PNCA to hold puppet shows in annual Lok Mela from Nov 6 to 14

The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold puppet shows in annual Lok Mela to be held at the Lok Virsa from November 6 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold puppet shows in annual Lok Mela to be held at the Lok Virsa from November 6 to 14. The puppet shows would aim to promote and preserve the dying art of puppetry through educating the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner. ������������� The puppet shows will feature theme-based puppetry that usually revolves around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

According to an official, special PNCA puppet artist will perform in the shows who have taught special techniques of puppetry from different institutions.

�������������������������������������� He said performers in these shows were contractual employees of PNCA who have received especial trainings in this art.��������������� These artists were not only trained in Pakistan, but they have also been sent abroad by PNCA for different professional training including singing and dances, he added.������������������������������������������ These puppet shows are promoting societies' culture and ethnicity with the references to their folk legacies, he stated.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education November Women From

Recent Stories

Explosion at Kabul University leaves four injured: ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s latest community offering ..

15 minutes ago

King Calls Thailand 'Land of Compromise' in First ..

1 minute ago

Russian Army's Tech Upgrades Shrink Time Between R ..

1 minute ago

Airstrike Kills 60 Taliban Militants in Southern A ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll of Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 83 ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.